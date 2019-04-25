DEPUTIES: Macon man WANTED for money laundering, financial fraud

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding 35-year-old John Pierre of Macon.

Deputies say that Pierre is wanted in connection with the following charges:

Money Laundering

Computer Crimes (Theft using Computers)

Financial Transaction Card Fraud

Theft by Receiving

Authorities say that Capital City Bank contacted the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office about an email “phishing” scheme used to steal money from bank accounts on April 11th.

Authorities say that someone stole $20,000 from a bank account in Alabama. They say wire transactions lead to an account in Bibb County.

Authorities say the suspect used the stolen funds to purchase gift cards and money orders totaling nearly $6,000.00. The bank froze the account before a money withdrawal.

Investigators say that they traced the account to Pierre at an address in the 1200 block of Glendale Avenue.

On April 23rd, investigators say they issued a search warrant for the address of Pierre. They say when they searched the residence, they found the following items:

A large number of gift cards

A large number of state I.D.s

Credit cards in multiple names

Multiple cell phones and computers

Authorities say they arrested Pierre’s girlfriend, 35-year-old Samantha Riccle Cole of Macon, at the residence.

Authorities charged Cole with the following:

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

Money Laundering

Authorities released Cole on a $16,700.00 bond.

Pierre is known to frequent the Atlanta, Georgia and Miami, Florida.

Anyone with information

If you have any information on the whereabouts of John Pierre, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.