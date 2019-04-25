Parents arrested for abuse of 5-week old baby with multiple injuries

EAST DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Laurens County Sheriff’s deputies arrested and charged parents for child abuse to a 5-week old baby.

Deputies identified the parents as Crystal Harris Russell and James Russell.

Eggleston Children’s Hospital notified the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office about a child abuse incident. The incident reportedly happened in East Dublin, Georgia on April 20th.

Authorities say that an Eggleston Hospital employee reported that a 5-week-old baby was taken to Eggleston from Navicent Health in Macon, Georgia. They say that the Department of Children Services is involved.

Authorities say that the victim was taken to the hospital and determined by doctors to have multiple broken bones, a burned foot, and some brain injuries.

Deputies say that after talking to the parents, doctors did not see how the child’s injuries were consistent with what the parents said happened.

Authorities say that a case investigator interviewed both parents on April 24th. Deputies say that the parents’ statements did not give a reasonable explanation on how the injuries occurred.

Authorities say that due to the number of injuries on the child and the parents not being able to give reasonable explanations for the injuries, warrants were issued. Both of the parents were charged and arrested.

Authorities charged the parents with the following: