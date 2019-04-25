PepsiCo Recycling grants $10k to GCSU

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - PepsiCo Recycling is continuing to expand its Zero Impact Fund, which offers eligible colleges and universities an opportunity to bring campus sustainability ideas to life.

Among the most unique projects in this year’s winning group, PepsiCo Recycling selected Georgia College & State University as one of the winners for the Grant to Re-invent Campus Recycling.

Georgia College student Nick Palmer says, the research indicates that transferring the baling process on-campus, will deliver significant environmental and financial benefits to the college and reduce overall recycling costs by over 43 percent versus sending it to an offsite Material Recovery Facility.

“The school has to slowly transition to a sustainable system and the school seems to be ready and willing to do that. The support we’ve gotten from this baler proposal has been incredible and I think it’s definitely going to help kick-start a lot more projects and let more initiatives happen,” said Palmer.

The project will also provide data on recycling efficiencies to help improve recycling in the community, and also connect with local groups and individuals that would like to be involved with the project.