Rain hangs around for part of Friday

Friday:



A passing cold front will be bringing more showers and storms to much of Middle Georgia. This will also keep the clouds in place for much of the day, with clearing by Friday evening. Behind the front expect windy conditions with gusts up to 35 mph. A Wind Advisory has been issued until 8pm.

Weekend:



Sunny and cooler conditions will settle in overnight Friday and into Saturday. Plenty of sunshine is on the way for the weekend with a slow warming trend, back to the 80’s by Sunday. Next week looks mostly dry and warm.