Rain returns this evening

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A cold front moving towards the Peach State will bring showers to Middle Georgia on Thursday evening and Friday.

TODAY.

- Advertisement -

High pressure has kept us dry through most of the work week, but that changes today as the high pressure center has moved away. Humidity will be on the rise as we head into the afternoon hours as a south breeze brings in more moist air to Middle Georgia. This afternoon temperatures will top out in the low to mid 80’s under a partly sunny sky. Clouds will continue to roll in throughout the day and that will lead us into a partly to mostly cloudy sky by sunset. After sunset is when isolated showers will begin to move into our area.

TOMORROW.

Scattered showers will be present to start the morning, but overall it is not going to too bad of a Friday commute. Showers will continue through the afternoon and early evening hours before tapering off near sunset. Afternoon high temperatures tomorrow will top out in the mid to upper 70’s due to the mostly cloudy sky and showers that will be present. Behind the passing cold front we will see the return of near normal overnight temperatures (low 50’s) as temperatures will fall quickly under a mostly clear sky.

WEEKEND AND BEYOND.

Saturday will be sunny and dry across Middle Georgia, but a weak cold front will traverse the region on Sunday giving us a small chance of seeing a passing light shower during the afternoon hours. Once this system clears our area we look to stay dry through at least the middle of the next work week.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (5-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.).