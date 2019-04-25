MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb Sheriff’s deputies arrested two suspects involved in several “Robbery by Snatching” incidents in north and east Macon.

Deputies say that they arrested an adult male and a juvenile on Wednesday night.

- Advertisement -

Authorities say that the first incident happened on April 23rd around 8:45 p.m.

Deputies say that a female victim was reportedly walking to her vehicle at the Kroger located at Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. That’s when a man grabbed her purse.

Authorities say that after the man snatched the purse from the victim, he ran down the parking lot. Deputies say that the suspect got into an older model black Mercedes.

Authorities say that several other male suspects occupied the car. They say the car fled the area headed towards I-75.

No one was injured during this incident.

The second incident happened on April 24th around 7:51 p.m. Authorities say a female victim was walking out of the Walmart located at 1401 Gray Hwy.

Deputies say as the victim headed towards her car, the suspect pulled-up in the Mercedes and snatched the victim’s purse. The car then sped off towards Gray Hwy.

Authorities say that the third incident happened on Wednesday night in the parking lot of the Kroger located at Tom Hill Sr. Blvd around 8:30 p.m.

Deputies say that as the female victim and her husband approached their vehicle, the suspect pulled-up in the Mercedes and snatched the victim’s purse. The Mercedes then sped off and headed towards Northside Drive.

No one was reported injured during this incident.

Authorities say that a “lookout” was given on the suspects and his vehicle. Deputies say they found the Mercedes Benz on Mercer University Drive around 8:57 p.m. Deputies stopped the car in the parking lot of the “Family Dollar” on Mercer University Drive.

Authorities identified the driver as 18-year-old Jadarius Malik Card. The passenger of the vehicle was a 16-year-old juvenile.

Both were taken into custody without incident.

Authorities say that the Mercedes was reportedly stolen from the North Avenue Kroger parking lot on April 20th. Deputies also found a gun in the car.

Authorities took Card to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and charged him with the following:

(3 counts) Robbery

(3 counts) Possession of Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

(3 counts) of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (vehicle)

The 16-year-old juvenile was taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center for the following charges:

(3 counts) Robbery

(3 counts) Possession of Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

(3 counts) of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (vehicle)

Additional arrests pending further investigation.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about any of these incidents, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.