“Supermarket” for veteran benefits helps gain access, information

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Veteran Services makes sure veterans in Middle Georgia have access and information to their benefits.

On Thursday, the organization held a “Supermarket of Veteran Services” at Central Georgia Technical College in Houston County.

“We have a lot of veterans, here in Middle Georgia, that may not be aware of what benefits they may be entitled to. It’s an honor for us to be here today to help guide them,” Georgia Department of Veteran Services Commissioner Mike Roby said.

Tillman Williams served two years in the military. He was eager to learn more about property tax benefits for veterans.

“You’ve got people who worked for all their lives, who’ve paid for their property, and then it almost comes to the point you just about lose your property because of property tax. That’s not right. I think with veteran service after retirement, and you pass 65, you should be tax exempt,” Williams said.

Currently, veterans aren’t tax exempt.

Resources from federal, state, and local government came to help veterans get answers.

Vincent Pritchett, Director of South Region for Georgia Department of Veteran Services, says healthcare, disability claims, and education benefits were some of the most visited tables.

Pritchett says that veterans who were injured while serving can file for disability. If veterans weren’t injured, they still may qualify for a pension.

If you missed the event, you can visit one of two locations: