MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators identified the Macon men involved in the armed robbery that happened on March 9th.

The incident happened at the Family Dollar on 160 Emery Highway. Investigators say that deputies issued Armed Robbery warrants for both 23-year-old Warren Jumal Williams and 22-year-old Alan Vontora Madison.

Deputies say arrested Williams around 12:30 a.m. at a residence off Leaf Drive. Authorities say deputies took Williams the Bibb County Jail.

Deputies say Williams is being held without bond for the charge of Armed Robbery.

Authorities say the Carrolton Police Department arrested Madison on April 18th for Armed Robbery and other charges. Madison is being held in the Carroll County Jail.

The Carroll County Jail plans to transfer Madison to the Bibb County Jail after the charges in Carrolton are processed.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.