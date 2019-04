MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators need your help identifying the man pictured below.

Deputies say he is wanted for Financial Credit Card Fraud and Financial Card Forgery.

Anyone with information

Authorities say that if you know the person in the photo, contact investigator Parrott at 478-803-2650. You can also call Crimestoppers at 478-742-2330.