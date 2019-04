JONES COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Jones County deputies say an 18-year-old girl died in a car crash Friday afternoon.

Deputies identified the victim as Kaitlyn Danielle Skidmore.

The crash happened near Gray Highway and Homer Roberts Road. Deputies say they received a call about a two-vehicle wreck around 2:30 Friday afternoon.

Deputies said the other driver was not injured.

The incident is still being investigated.