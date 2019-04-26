MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Kindness can go a long way. That’s the message a local insurance company is sending out through bracelets.

Allstate Insurance in Macon hopes the “it’s cool to be kind” bracelets make kindness contagious among kids.

Macon’s Allstate Agency owner John Davis says if one has a bracelet and notices an act of kindness toward another, one should pass the bracelet along. He says the goal is to stop bullying.

“If you have someone do something nice for you, wouldn’t you want to say thank you to them? This is just a way to get them to recognize an act of kindness. So even a small act of kindness can lead to a large act of kindness,” Davis said.

Davis says the “it’s cool to be kind” bracelets come through The Kindness Revolution program. He says the organization is looking for “kid kindness ambassadors” to help distribute bracelets when seeing acts of kindness.

The bracelets are free. Also, you don’t need to be an Allstate customer to receive them.

For more information, visit The Kindness Revolution Facebook page.