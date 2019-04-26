Milledgeville Film Festival making huge economic impact

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Milledgeville Film Festival is shining a spotlight on the town this week.

Filmmakers, Producers, and Actors from all around the world have been in Milledgeville the entire week showcasing short films and features, and are leaving a huge impact in Milledgeville.

- Advertisement -

Baldwin County Convention & Visitors Bureau Director Rebekah Snider says the film festival is bringing a significant impact to the Milledgeville businesses and community.

“All of our hotels are booked and the restaurants downtown have been busy since the first day. Filmmakers are getting the chance to see what gems we have here in Milledgeville,” says Snider.

This year, there are more than 120 filmmakers and more than one thousand visitors who are expected to be in attendance for the festival.

Related Article: Bragg Jam announces first wave of performers for 2018 concert crawl

“Film student’s in the theater department at GCSU have also found an incredible interest and are taking on many roles for the festival. They also are getting opportunities to meet people that they would only have the opportunity to meet in Atlanta, LA or even outside of the US,” said Snider.

Snider also says this is the biggest film fest Milledgeville has hosted since 2015.