Relay for Life prepares to take place in Central City Park

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- More than 100 teams participated in the Annual Relay for Life event in Central City Park.
Relay for Life is about remembering cancer survivors and those who lost their lives in the fight.
The American Cancer Society focuses on standing close to cancer patients and supporting them through their tough time.
Relay for Life raised millions of dollars for the following:
- Cancer research
- The American Cancer Society
- Places to stay
- Miscellaneous resources for patients
Relay for Life Chairman Debbie Kitchens says there isn’t anyone that hasn’t been impacted by cancer in one way or another.
“Cancer is everywhere and it’s just a passion that we have to find a cure,” Kitchens said.
Local survivors will kick off this event at 6:30 p.m. by completing their first lap around the track at Central City Park.
The event will last most of the night.