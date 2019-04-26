Relay for Life prepares to take place in Central City Park

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- More than 100 teams participated in the Annual Relay for Life event in Central City Park.

Relay for Life is about remembering cancer survivors and those who lost their lives in the fight.

- Advertisement -

The American Cancer Society focuses on standing close to cancer patients and supporting them through their tough time.

Relay for Life raised millions of dollars for the following:

Cancer research

The American Cancer Society

Places to stay

Miscellaneous resources for patients

Relay for Life Chairman Debbie Kitchens says there isn’t anyone that hasn’t been impacted by cancer in one way or another.

Related Article: Walk With a Doc gives people a chance to ask questions while promoting better health

“Cancer is everywhere and it’s just a passion that we have to find a cure,” Kitchens said.

Local survivors will kick off this event at 6:30 p.m. by completing their first lap around the track at Central City Park.

The event will last most of the night.

You can find the schedule here.