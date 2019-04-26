Sherri Goss honored at Washington Memorial Library with study room

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Sherri Goss serves as a certified financial planner and a board member for the Macon-Bibb Library system.

She was honored with a study room dedication in the Washington Memorial Library.

In 2018, Goss took the role of a fundraising chair for the library wherein she focused on literacy support in the community. She also expanded the literacy program beyond the library.

After providing the initial seed money to start the fundraiser, Washington Memorial Library thanked Goss by dedicating the study room in her name.

Goss says this is the beginning of something big. “Literacy to me is the root of everything. If you can’t read you can’t make choices,” she said.

The study room provides a free meeting area for anyone who needs the space.