United Way recognizes volunteers with annual awards luncheon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- United Way recognized volunteers Friday with Read United at the Annual Awards Luncheon.
The Read United program focuses on improving kindergarten through third-grade level reading and tutoring students in literacy.
The program began in 2 schools and spread into 14 schools across Bibb and Houston Counties.
In the 2018-2019 school year, 298 Read United volunteers tutored 738 students between Bibb and Houston County.
This is the fifth year Read United partnered with Central Georgia elementary schools.
To volunteer and help children with literacy, visit the United Way website at www.unitedwaycg.org.