MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The 5th Annual Cox Inspirational Student Hero Awards acknowledged and awarded 33 students from Macon-Bibb County.

These students overcame challenges in life. They serve as an inspiration to their peers and teachers.

Teachers and community leaders handpicked students. The students were presented awards by their mentors or principals.

The Cox Inspirational Student Hero Awards program began over 25 years ago. They have awarded more than 3500 exceptional students from Lafayette, Louisiana to Macon, Georgia.