Students tour Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Dozens of students from schools in Macon-Bibb County are learning more about Native American culture. They’re taking tours around Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park.

“A lot of them think Native Americans don’t exist anymore today because they wear blue jeans and t-shirts just like we do. They don’t understand that in the past they wore deer skins. It’s good for them to understand the present and the past,” Park Ranger Supervisor Angela Bates said.

Students get to learn about how Native Americans lived from hunting for food, making shelter, their language, and marriage customs.

Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park got a $10,000 grant through the National Park Foundation. $5,000 of the grant went towards transportation to bring students to the park. The other $5,000 is paying for registered Native Americans to come and teach students their culture.

Bates said part of the reason for the grant is to get students outside the classroom.

“Because kids just don’t get outside like they use to. So it’s to expose them to the outdoors as well as nature,” Bates said.

It also gives students like Rihanna Little a different outlook at life.

“We basically should be lucky for all the things we have now,” Little said.

Students will tour Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park all week.