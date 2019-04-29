MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Hundreds of women across Middle Georgia are coming together to raise money for breast cancer using tennis, bridge, and a golf tournament.

The United Way of Central Georgia is putting together the Pink Promise United ACE Ladies’ Classic.

The tournament’s goal is to gain access to breast cancer awareness, education, and mammogram screenings.

Director of Philanthropy at United Way of Central Georgia Jaime Kaplan says all the money raised is staying in Middle Georgia.

Kaplan says Susan G. Komen left Middle Georgia, and United Way is doing its part to fill the gap.

“When Susan G. Komen was here, they were raising over $100,000 a year to help uninsured and underinsured women get mammograms. So we at United Way started Pink Promise to hopefully replace that money and more,” Kaplan said.

The event takes place May 16th at Idle Hour Country Club. To attend, register by May 1st.

For more information, head to United Way’s website