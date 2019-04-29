Burned body found in south Macon home, death deemed suspicious

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Macon-Bibb County Fire Department are investigating a suspicious death.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 3 p.m. about a burned body found inside a house on the 3500 block of Flamingo Drive.

Authorities say that when deputies and the fire rescue arrived, they found a deceased man in the bathtub.

Authorities say that the house caught on fire in March 2019. It’s not determined if the man is a possible casualty of the fire from that date.

The Bibb County Coroner’s Office pronounced the man deceased on the scene.

Investigators say the man’s identity and cause of death are pending an autopsy.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.