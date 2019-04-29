3 dead in Dublin house fire, still under investigation

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Authorities are investigating the cause of a fatal house fire.

The incident happened in Dublin on the 200-block of Hobbins Drive near US-441 South on Sunday evening.

- Advertisement -

Deputies say that the fire claimed the lives of 39-year-old Jared O’Neal, 44-year-old Kirby O’Neal, and 31-year-old Brooke Amanda Clements.

Investigators say that Jared and Kirby were brothers. Clements was a friend of Kirby.

Dublin’s Fire Chief Matthew Cutler calls this a tragic event. He says it’s been at least three years since a fire fatality happened in Dublin.

Related Article: Police in Cochran investigating complaint filed against fire chief

“We’re very sorry for the families that have lost their loved ones,” Cutler said.

Investigators say that two males and a female were in the house when it caught on fire. They also say that there were no working smoke detectors inside the home.

“The neighbor saw smoke coming from the roof. He went to investigate and they confirmed that it was coming from the roof. They tried knocking on the door to get someone to come. They couldn’t get anybody, so they knocked it down,” Cutler said.

The Dublin Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the house fire.