Newsweek names Navicent Health “Top Hospital”

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The Medical Center Navicent Health has been ranked as a top hospital in Georgia, and one of the best in the country.
According to Newsweek magazine, Navicent Health is ranked second in the state, and 110th in the U.S.
Ten of The Medical Center’s treatments for adult conditions included the following:
- Cardiology
- Diabetes & Endocrinology
- Gastroenterology
- Gynecology & Obstetrics
- Memory Care & Geriatrics
- Neurology & Neurosurgery
- Pulmonology
- Radiation Oncology
- Traumatology
- Orthopedics & Spine Surgery
- Urology
Executive Vice President for Navicent Health system, Doctor Tom Oliver, says they’re licensed for 638 beds and provide high-quality care for Middle and South Georgia.
Emory University Hospital in Atlanta was ranked number one in Georgia.
Recommendations from medical professionals, patient survey results, and medical performance indicators were used to determine the rankings.