Georgia student shot in robbery released from hospital

ATLANTA (AP) – A University of Georgia student shot in the head and neck during an attempted robbery at a bus stop near campus has been released from the hospital.

Tate Prezzano is a 22-year-old lacrosse player from a northern Atlanta suburb and had been hospitalized in critical but stable condition following the attack last week.

Prezzano’s father, Dobbin Prezzano, announced Saturday on Twitter that his son had been discharged from the hospital. He posted a picture of Tate Prezzano smiling and giving a thumbs-up while being pushed in a wheelchair with a bandage covering the left side of his neck.

Police say 20-year-old Zarren Garner was taken into custody last week on suspicion of armed robbery and aggravated assault after a sketch of the suspect generated tips from the public and law enforcement.