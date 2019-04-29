WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mayor Pro Tem Keith Lauritsen plans to reinstate Gary Lee’s position as the city’s development director after an appeal hearing last Wednesday.

In a news statement from Lauritsen, he says that he “believes it to be in the best interest of the City to allow the District Attorney’s case against Mr. Lee to be resolved, thus postpone any actions by the City until the outcome of this legal matter is determined.”

In April, Lee appealed Mayor Tom’s decision to suspend him without pay. A letter from Lee’s attorney states – “Mr. Lee acted in the capacity of a whistleblower when he communicated his concerns over personnel files being published online through anonymous sources.”

In March, according to an indictment, Lee reported false police statements and lied to authorities during a criminal investigation.

