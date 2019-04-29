Unseasonably warm temperatures here to stay

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A stationary front to our north will transition into a warm front this afternoon before eventually lifting out of the state.

TODAY.

Warmer weather continues to roll into Middle Georgia. Yesterday afternoon we were in the middle 80’s for high temperatures, but today we will be in the upper 80’s. Under a mostly sunny sky temperatures will climb quickly. The record high temperature for the day of 92° appears to be safe as temperatures will top out in the upper 80’s rather than the low 90’s. Overnight tonight we will see a mostly clear sky with temperatures in the upper 50’s.

TOMORROW.

More of the same is on the way for your Tuesday. High pressure begins to dominate the region and a warm air mass will be in place. High temperatures will top out in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s across the region. A few more clouds will roll through tomorrow but you can still expect a partly to mostly sunny sky.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

Dry weather hangs around through the work week as our next best chance of rain returns on Friday with a passing cold front. As we head into the weekend temperatures do not lay off behind the front as we will continue to see the middle and upper 80’s.

