Warm weather is here to stay in Middle Georgia

Macon came within 2 degrees of the 90’s today, and tomorrow will likely be even warmer across Middle Georgia.



Expect a sunny day across the southeast with southerly and southeasterly winds. We will be in the 80’s by lunchtime which means many of us will be close to the 90’s by late afternoon.



The rest of the week will be much the same with temps in the 80’s and plenty of sun. Our next chance of rain and storms pushes in by the weekend. The best chance of showers will likely be on Saturday.