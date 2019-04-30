Daybreak Interview – 2nd Annual Joshua’s Wish Evening of Jazz

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – According to the National Brain Tumor Society, brain tumors are the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among children and adolescents.

This weekend, an organization in Middle Georgia that’s committed to finding a cure for this disease is inviting the public to come enjoy some jazz music and raise money for this cause. It’s the 2nd Annual Joshua’s Wish Evening of Jazz.

Chris Jackson, who’s a Joshua’s Wish committee member, visited Daybreak to tell us more about the event.

The 2nd Annual Joshua’s Wish Evening of Jazz is Sunday May 5th from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Tattnall Square Center for the Arts in Macon. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/joshuas-wish-evening-of-jazz-fundraising-event-tickets-59887868226

