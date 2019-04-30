41Today: National Day of Prayer Macon gathering

The 68th Annual National Day of Prayer is Thursday, May 2nd.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The 68th Annual National Day of Prayer is Thursday, May 2nd. Several events are taking place in Macon to observe this day.

The National Day of Prayer Breakfast is at First Presbyterian Church in Macon. It is located at 682 Mulberry Street. Breakfast is from 6:45am – 7:25am. The program will start around 7:30am. Tickets for this event are $8. You can call 478-972-0588 to make a reservation. Tickets can be purchased at various National Day of Prayer coordinators, such as First Presbyterian, Ingleside Baptist Bookstore, Jeneane’s Restaurant and Ken’s Stereo Junction.

The National Day of Prayer Midday Gathering is Thursday at Rosa Parks Square across from the Macon-Bibb Government Center at 700 Poplar Street. The service will start at 11:50am. It is free to attend. Shuttle service is available by Macedonia Church.

Rock Springs Church Macon Pastor Craig Walden will be the speaker at both events.

For more information visit www.NationalDayofPrayerMaconGA.org or visit the event Facebook page.