Al Sihah Shrine Temple becomes “The Temple” after renovations

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – For more than a decade, one historical building in Macon has sat vacant. However, it will soon begin a second life as one of the city’s newest event venues.

Nearly 90 years ago, the Al Sihah Shrine Temple was built across the way from the Government Center. It will be renovated to become “The Temple.”

The renovations are done by “Epic Venues,” a San Jose, California based company. The building was designed in the 1930s and upgraded to include a ballroom in the 1950s.

Weddings, banquets, and private parties are among the events expected to take place at the venue.

Epic Venues Developer Temo Corona says the best thing about this place is the rooftop patio overseeing downtown Macon. It’s going to bring a new social environment to the city.

The building includes more than an 8,000-square-foot ballroom with a 27-foot ceiling and balcony. That’s enough room to accommodate more than 400 people.

Epic Ventures purchased the three-story building last year. They are currently booking events for fall 2019 through winter 2020.