Update: Authorities arrest Perry murder suspect, victim identified

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Authorities arrested a man in connection to a homicide that happened on Sunday evening in Perry.

Perry Detectives along with Bibb County Violent Crime Unit and the FBI arrested 25-year-old Quavion Shaquil Rountree of Perry, Georgia. Authorities say they arrested Rountree in Macon.

- Advertisement -

Authorities identified the victim as Private Anahitdeep Singh Sandhu (from Beaufort, South Carolina) with the United States Marine Corp.

Officers say that they received the call about shots fired at Kings Villas Apartments in Perry on April 30. They say that when officers arrived, they found Sandhu lying on the walkway with gunshot wounds.

Authorities say medical professionals rushed Sandhu to the hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information

If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Perry Police Department and ask for Detective Matt Cota at (478) 988-2848 or (478) 338-0254. You can also ask for Captain Heath Dykes at (478) 988-2822 or (478) 338-0253