Bibb deputies searching for man accused of shooting, injuring man at hotel

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting near Middle Georgia State University Tuesday night.

Deputies responded to American Best Value Inn off Romeiser Road just before 8 o’clock about a person shot.

A news release from the sheriff’s office says deputies found 21-year-old Shannon Williams with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Deputies say Williams was involved in an altercation with 23-year-old Denyke Glenn. Investigators say Glen shot Williams once during the altercation.

Williams was taken to The Medical Center, Navicent Health. His injures are non-life threatening.

Glenn fled the area on foot before deputies arrived on scene.

The incident is still under investigation. Calll the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME if you know where Glenn is.