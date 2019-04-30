“I feel like I’m homeless”: Residents move out of Crystal Lake Apartments

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Crystal Lake Apartments residents said goodbye to their homes Tuesday night.

The property’s new owners, Strategic Management Partners, left notes on tenants’ doors shortly after taking over saying the complex couldn’t make necessary repairs with occupied apartments. The note said tenants had to be out by Tuesday.

The complex hired security to check car tags of every resident coming in to move their belongings to make sure only those who live there were on the property.

Former resident Harold Fountain says moving with little notice is a huge burden on his family.

“Furniture in the truck [has] to stay in the truck until we can find somewhere,” he said. “All of our T.V’s and stuff [are] in the hotel. We got a U-Haul we can’t empty. I feel like I’m homeless, for real.”

The notice left on tenants’ doors this month said residents who didn’t leave by Tuesday would be evicted.