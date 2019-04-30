Monroe County student wins Congressional Art Competition

High school junior Hayoung Lee beat out more than 70 other students in the 2019 Congressional Art Competition.

FORSYTH, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A Monroe County area high school student took first place at the 2019 Congressional Art Competition.

Congressman Jody Hice announced the winner this weekend at the Monroe Art Guild.

High school junior Hayoung Lee beat out more than 70 other high school students with her winning entry, a pencil sketch entitled “Mom.”

The young artist got an invitation to a national reception in Washington, D.C., where her artwork will hang in the U.S. Capitol for a year.