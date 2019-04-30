Restaurant Report Card: Health inspection scores April 23-29

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT0 – Here are this week’s Middle Georgia restaurant health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.
Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red.
Baldwin County:
The Reel Grill
114 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2019
Ricky’s Snak Shak
2949 HWY 441 S MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2019
Subs, Wraps, Salads, & More
HWY 441 S MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2019
Little Caesar’s
1905 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2019
Shrimp Boat
911 S ELBERT ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2019
China Wing
1071 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2019
Bibb County:
The Bear’s Den
1191 OGLETHORPE ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2019
Chen’s Wok
4010 NORTHSIDE DR STE N MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2019
Ole Times Country Buffet
1343 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2019
Waffle House #1811
4320 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2019
Chen’s Wok #6
1080 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2019
Between the Bread DBA Michael’s on Mulberry
588 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2019
Pizza Hut
6230 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2019
Decadent A Coffee and Dessert Bar
530 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2019
El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant
610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2019
Taco Bell
1604 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 72
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2019
B.L. Smoker’s BBQ
2196 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2019
McDonald’s B and B Free LLC
4630 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2019
Dairy Queen Grill and Chill
4700 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2019
Dairy Queen
1608 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 64
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2019
Greek Corner Pizza
3267 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2019
Wing Cafe Inc/Papa’s Wing & Seafood
919 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2019
Burger King #24433
5441 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2019
Fall Off The Bone LLC
1897 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2019
Krystal #7
1140 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 73
Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2019
Guitarras On The Way
157 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 70
Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2019
Fincher’s Barbecue
3947 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2019
Firehouse Subs
4123 FORSYTH RD STE 8 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2019
The Rookery
543 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2019
Scoops on Cherry Street LLC
567 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2019
Georgia Bob’s BBQ Co.
4921 RIVERSIDE DR STE 1 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2019
Daiquiris & More
378 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2019
Houston County:
Nu-Way Weiners – Store #11
1215 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2019
Sonny’s Real Pit Bar B Q
811 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2019
Happy China
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2019
Tbreak Pho & Boba
4027 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2019
Jimmy Johns
3123 WATSON BLVD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2019
Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt
3030 WATSON BLVD UNIT 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2019
McDonalds – #24298
3133 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2019
Dunkin Donuts
825 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2019
Chick-Fil-A @ Houston County Galleria
2292 WATSON BLVD STE 840 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2019
Waffle House #1174
310 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2019
Pub 96 Inc.
405 GA HWY 96 STE 100 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2019
Sea Shells Seafood Express
1080 HWY 96 STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2019
Wendy’s #2004
2105 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2019
Laurens County:
Asian Grill Buffet
2123 US HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 70
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2019
Monroe County:
McDonald’s
250 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2019
Hardee’s #1500630
260 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2019
El Dorado Mexican Restaurant Bar & Grill
480 HOLIDAY CIR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2019
Wendy’s
177 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2019
Peach County:
Sodexho- Chick-Fil-A
1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2019
Sodexho – Slice of Life
1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2019
KFC
607 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2019
Jazzman’s Cafe
1005 UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2019
Telfair County:
Huddle House
90 W OAK ST MC RAE, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2019
Day Day New
160 8TH ST HELENA, GA 31037
Last Inspection Score: 71
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2019
Subway #12609
78 W OAK ST MC RAE, GA 31055
Last Inpsection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2019
Treutlen County:
Huddle House #182
10596 GA HWY 29 SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2019
Washington County:
The Country Buffet
117 W HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2019
China Buffet
662 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2019
Captain D’s #3608
713 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2019