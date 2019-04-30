Restaurant Report Card: Health inspection scores April 23-29

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT0 – Here are this week’s Middle Georgia restaurant health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red.

Baldwin County:

The Reel Grill

114 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2019

Ricky’s Snak Shak

2949 HWY 441 S MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2019

Subs, Wraps, Salads, & More

HWY 441 S MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2019

Little Caesar’s

1905 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2019

Shrimp Boat

911 S ELBERT ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2019

China Wing

1071 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2019

Bibb County:

The Bear’s Den

1191 OGLETHORPE ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2019

Chen’s Wok

4010 NORTHSIDE DR STE N MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2019

Ole Times Country Buffet

1343 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2019

Waffle House #1811

4320 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2019

Chen’s Wok #6

1080 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2019

Between the Bread DBA Michael’s on Mulberry

588 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2019

Pizza Hut

6230 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2019

Decadent A Coffee and Dessert Bar

530 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2019

El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant

610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2019

Taco Bell

1604 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 72

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2019

B.L. Smoker’s BBQ

2196 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2019

McDonald’s B and B Free LLC

4630 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2019

Dairy Queen Grill and Chill

4700 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2019

Dairy Queen

1608 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 64

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2019

Greek Corner Pizza

3267 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2019

Wing Cafe Inc/Papa’s Wing & Seafood

919 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2019

Burger King #24433

5441 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2019

Fall Off The Bone LLC

1897 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2019

Krystal #7

1140 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 73

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2019

Guitarras On The Way

157 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 70

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2019

Fincher’s Barbecue

3947 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2019

Firehouse Subs

4123 FORSYTH RD STE 8 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2019

The Rookery

543 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2019

Scoops on Cherry Street LLC

567 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2019

Georgia Bob’s BBQ Co.

4921 RIVERSIDE DR STE 1 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2019

Daiquiris & More

378 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2019

Houston County:

Nu-Way Weiners – Store #11

1215 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2019

Sonny’s Real Pit Bar B Q

811 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2019

Happy China

117 RUSSELL PKWY STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2019

Tbreak Pho & Boba

4027 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2019

Jimmy Johns

3123 WATSON BLVD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2019

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt

3030 WATSON BLVD UNIT 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2019

McDonalds – #24298

3133 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2019

Dunkin Donuts

825 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2019

Chick-Fil-A @ Houston County Galleria

2292 WATSON BLVD STE 840 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2019

Waffle House #1174

310 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2019

Pub 96 Inc.

405 GA HWY 96 STE 100 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2019

Sea Shells Seafood Express

1080 HWY 96 STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2019

Wendy’s #2004

2105 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2019

Laurens County:

Asian Grill Buffet

2123 US HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 70

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2019

Monroe County:

McDonald’s

250 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2019

Hardee’s #1500630

260 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2019

El Dorado Mexican Restaurant Bar & Grill

480 HOLIDAY CIR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2019

Wendy’s

177 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2019

Peach County:

Sodexho- Chick-Fil-A

1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2019

Sodexho – Slice of Life

1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2019

KFC

607 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2019

Jazzman’s Cafe

1005 UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2019

Telfair County:

Huddle House

90 W OAK ST MC RAE, GA 31055

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2019

Day Day New

160 8TH ST HELENA, GA 31037

Last Inspection Score: 71

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2019

Subway #12609

78 W OAK ST MC RAE, GA 31055

Last Inpsection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2019

Treutlen County:

Huddle House #182

10596 GA HWY 29 SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2019

Washington County:

The Country Buffet

117 W HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2019

China Buffet

662 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2019

Captain D’s #3608

713 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2019