Schools, organizations donate teddy bears to pediatric patients

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Children now have the option to receive teddy bears when they visit the ER at Coliseum Medical Center.

That is all thanks to Monroe County School students who collected and donated over 100 teddy bears.

Monroe County Schools partnered with the Georgia Department of Corrections and Great Promise Partnerships to make this happen.

The Monroe County students participated in several service learning activities.

Coliseums Director of Emergency Services Michael Dykes says the teddy bears will go to patients who need extra care and those who left their teddy bear at home.