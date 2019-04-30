UPDATE: Dublin Fire Chief: ”Victims died by faulty wiring”

Dublin's Fire Chief, Matthew Cutler, says the deadly fire that killed three people was caused by faulty wiring.

The victims died from smoke inhalation.

The victims died from smoke inhalation.

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Authorities are investigating the cause of a fatal house fire.

The incident happened in Dublin on the 200 block of Hobbins Drive near US-441 South on Sunday evening.

Deputies say the fire claimed the lives of 39-year-old Jared O’Neal, 44-year-old Kirby O’Neal, and 31-year-old Brooke Amanda Clements.

Investigators say that Jared and Kirby were brothers, and Clements was a friend of Kirby.

Dublin’s Fire Chief Matthew Cutler calls this a tragic event. He says it’s been at least three years since a fire fatality happened in Dublin.

“We’re very sorry for the families that have lost their loved ones,” Cutler said.

Investigators say there were no working smoke detectors inside the home.

“The neighbor saw smoke coming from the roof. He went to investigate and they confirmed that it was coming from the roof. They tried knocking on the door to get someone to come. They couldn’t get anybody, so they knocked it down,” Cutler said.

The Dublin Police Department is still investigating the house fire.