33 defendants indicted, accused of influencing witnesses from behind bars

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County grand jurors voted to indict 33 defendants accused of racketeering activity involving gang members and their associates.



According to a news release from the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, the defendants used cell phones to continue street gang operations from behind bars. The charges come from several months of investigation by multiple agencies.

The news release says that investigators obtained court orders authorizing electronic surveillance on a number of contraband cell phones in use at the Bibb County jail between March and July 2018.

Investigators recorded and analyzed several thousand phone calls and text messages.

Investigators determined gang members used the phones to intimidate witnesses, conspire to attempt murder, cause bodily harm to witnesses, sale and distribute of drugs, perform other illegal acts.

April 2nd’s indictment charged defendants with violating the following:

Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Possession of prohibited items by inmates

Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Influencing witnesses and other charges

According to the news release, the indictment charged the following defendants:

Johntellis Montez Mathis, 31, of Macon

Emmanuel McGhee, 31, of Macon

Leroy Frank Richards III, 25, of Macon

Christopher Allen Powell, 32, of Gray

Chad Demarco Cummings, 35, of Macon

Keith Beddingfield Jr., 26, of Gray

Laron Jeffrey Woodard, 32, of Macon

Kyrod Terrell Butts, 27, of Macon

Tavish Rashard Faulks, 27, of Macon

Shavious Antwan Balcom, 30, of Macon

Cory Benji Stubbs, 34, of Macon

Steven Quintrell Howard, 32, of Macon

Takeyma Sebris Duhart, 43, of Macon

Shelley Davis Johnson, Jr., 37, of Macon

Felicia Latrell Hargrove, 47, of Macon

Kenyatta Sharroid Jones Sr., 39, of Macon

Lewis Monroe Cheney II, 35, of Macon

Yarvis Eugene Denmark, 33, of Macon

Elijah James Hawkins, 43, of Macon

James Francis Peyton Jr., 36, of Macon

Kimberly Peyton, 37, of Lizella

Portia Nicole Stephens, 30, of Macon

Travis Tremaine Felton, 37, of Macon

Kelvin Demetris Johnson, 45, of Warner Robins

Devonta Rashrod Hicks, 25, of Macon

Twayne Jafar Rainey Jr., 20, of Macon

Cassius Denzel Alexander, 28, of Macon

Corey Jamar Holmes, 36, of Macon

Anthony Dewayne Morgan Jr., 22, of Macon

Allen Keith Mitchell, 39, of Macon

Chad Andre Matthews, 24, of Macon

Mallary Charles McClendon, 61, of Macon

Kenyan Javit Newton, 37, of Macon

On April 2nd, grand jurors also voted to indict three men in separate rape cases.

Richard Albert Jackson Sr., 61, of Macon – charged with rape and reckless conduct. He allegedly had sex with a woman against her will in March 2018 while knowing he had HIV.

Jamon Lamar Bryant, 18, of Macon – charged with rape and two counts of child molestation. He allegedly forced a girl under 16 to have sex and performed other illegal sex acts between June 2012 and June 2015. He allegedly forced a second girl to have sex in February 2018.

Bryan Christopher Smalls, 28, of Macon – charged Smalls with statutory rape and aggravated child molestation He allegedly molested a 13-year-old between November 2018 and February 2019.



The court of law presumes defendants innocent until proven guilty.