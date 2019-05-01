33 defendants indicted, accused of influencing witnesses from behind bars

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County grand jurors voted to indict 33 defendants accused of racketeering activity involving gang members and their associates.
According to a news release from the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, the defendants used cell phones to continue street gang operations from behind bars. The charges come from several months of investigation by multiple agencies.
The news release says that investigators obtained court orders authorizing electronic surveillance on a number of contraband cell phones in use at the Bibb County jail between March and July 2018.
Investigators recorded and analyzed several thousand phone calls and text messages.
Investigators determined gang members used the phones to intimidate witnesses, conspire to attempt murder, cause bodily harm to witnesses, sale and distribute of drugs, perform other illegal acts.
April 2nd’s indictment charged defendants with violating the following:
- Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act
- Possession of prohibited items by inmates
- Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
- Influencing witnesses and other charges
According to the news release, the indictment charged the following defendants:
- Johntellis Montez Mathis, 31, of Macon
- Emmanuel McGhee, 31, of Macon
- Leroy Frank Richards III, 25, of Macon
- Christopher Allen Powell, 32, of Gray
- Chad Demarco Cummings, 35, of Macon
- Keith Beddingfield Jr., 26, of Gray
- Laron Jeffrey Woodard, 32, of Macon
- Kyrod Terrell Butts, 27, of Macon
- Tavish Rashard Faulks, 27, of Macon
- Shavious Antwan Balcom, 30, of Macon
- Cory Benji Stubbs, 34, of Macon
- Steven Quintrell Howard, 32, of Macon
- Takeyma Sebris Duhart, 43, of Macon
- Shelley Davis Johnson, Jr., 37, of Macon
- Felicia Latrell Hargrove, 47, of Macon
- Kenyatta Sharroid Jones Sr., 39, of Macon
- Lewis Monroe Cheney II, 35, of Macon
- Yarvis Eugene Denmark, 33, of Macon
- Elijah James Hawkins, 43, of Macon
- James Francis Peyton Jr., 36, of Macon
- Kimberly Peyton, 37, of Lizella
- Portia Nicole Stephens, 30, of Macon
- Travis Tremaine Felton, 37, of Macon
- Kelvin Demetris Johnson, 45, of Warner Robins
- Devonta Rashrod Hicks, 25, of Macon
- Twayne Jafar Rainey Jr., 20, of Macon
- Cassius Denzel Alexander, 28, of Macon
- Corey Jamar Holmes, 36, of Macon
- Anthony Dewayne Morgan Jr., 22, of Macon
- Allen Keith Mitchell, 39, of Macon
- Chad Andre Matthews, 24, of Macon
- Mallary Charles McClendon, 61, of Macon
- Kenyan Javit Newton, 37, of Macon
On April 2nd, grand jurors also voted to indict three men in separate rape cases.
- Richard Albert Jackson Sr., 61, of Macon – charged with rape and reckless conduct.
- He allegedly had sex with a woman against her will in March 2018 while knowing he had HIV.
- Jamon Lamar Bryant, 18, of Macon – charged with rape and two counts of child molestation.
- He allegedly forced a girl under 16 to have sex and performed other illegal sex acts between June 2012 and June 2015.
- He allegedly forced a second girl to have sex in February 2018.
- Bryan Christopher Smalls, 28, of Macon – charged Smalls with statutory rape and aggravated child molestation
- He allegedly molested a 13-year-old between November 2018 and February 2019.
The court of law presumes defendants innocent until proven guilty.