41Today: All About Animals Rescue Run/Walk

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The 10th Annual All About Animals Rescue Run/Walk is taking place on Saturday, May 4th at 8:00 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Macon. This event serves as an annual fundraiser for the no-kill animal shelter.

The family-friendly event includes one mile, 5k, and 10.2k courses. There will also be dogs available for adoption.

All About Animals Rescue is located in downtown Macon right outside of Central City Park. The shelter’s mission is to rescue homeless and unwanted animals in the Middle Georgia area. And those animals will live at the shelter until they are adopted into loving homes. The best way to contact the shelter is through the All About Animals Rescue Facebook page.