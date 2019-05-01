41Today: Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Georgia

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Georgia stopped by 41Today to share several upcoming events.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Georgia stopped by 41Today to share several upcoming events.

Summer Day Camp registration is now open. Camps are open to kids ages 6-12 and teens 13-18th. Camp dates are May 28th – July 26th. For more information call 478-743-4153.

- Advertisement -

The organization is also gearing up for its Over the Edge event. You can support Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Georgia by repelling over the edge of a 10 story building in downtown Macon. The event is taking place on Friday, September 6th. For more information click here.