90 year old celebrates his birthday by kicking off roofing project

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- He just turned 90 years old and he is still active at L.E. Schwartz and Son roofing and sheet metal.

For his birthday celebration, he even removed the first shingle from the roof of Carlyle Place to kick off a new roofing project.

- Advertisement -

L.E. Schwartz and Son is one of the largest roofing contractors in the country and Melvin Kruger is the CEO.

Kruger says he is honored to take off the first shingle and continue to live his life.

“It does make me realize how fortunate I am to reach this stage and still to be surrounded by wonderful people every day and that’s what keeps me going,” Kruger says.

Related Article: Carlyle Place at Home changes its name to TrustWell

He says that the secret to a long life is the relationships you have with the people around you.

The better your relationships, the longer you live.