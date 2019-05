MACON COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Montezuma Fire Department is currently battling a 'major' fire at the airport and Hamilton Road areas.

That’s according to a post on the Montezuma Police Department’s Facebook page. Police ask that if you are in the area, please stay away.

That is the only information they have given at this time. Stay with 41NBC for more details as they become available.