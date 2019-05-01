Burn Ban goes into effect today in 54 Georgia Counties

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A burn ban goes into effect on May 1st and continues until October 1st according to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD).

The 54 county band includes the following counties:

Bibb, Crawford

Houston

Jones

Lamar

Monroe

Peach

Pike

Twiggs

Upson

Meriwether

Putnam

Oconee

Walton

Troup

The burn ban has been in place since 2005. It prohibits the burning of yard, land-clearing, and any open flames to trees, grass, and garbage.

However, you can burn small campfires, have cookouts, and burn mosquito torches in your backyard.

If you are caught illegally burning during this time, you will be fined based on the size of the fire.

For more information, visit http://epd.georgia.gov/ and click “Open Burning Ban” under Quick Links.