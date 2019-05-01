Commissioners hold rally to decriminalize marijuana

Two Macon-Bibb County commissioners want to decriminalize marijuana. The ordinance is to lessen the punishment for those caught with less than an ounce of marijuana.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two Macon-Bibb County commissioners want to decriminalize marijuana. The ordinance is to lessen the punishment for those caught with less than an ounce of marijuana.

With a week until the commission meeting, Commissioners Al Tillman and Virgil Watkins are working to answer any confusion people have.

“We can’t continue to say we want to help folks getting out of jail and getting a job if we don’t do something on the front end,” Tillman said.

In Macon-Bibb County, the penalty for less than an ounce of marijuana is a year in jail, and a $1,000 fine. The ordinance would reduce the penalty to a $75 ticket.

During a rally Tuesday night, Tillman and Watkins asked the community to come out and ask questions to get some clarification about the ordinance.

“It is not legalizing it in any way. We understand that folks do have a substance abuse problem and we’re not trying to minimize that in any way. We are trying to find better ways to address it,” Watkins said.

It will be up to the officer’s discretion if they want to arrest you or give you the fine. If the officer thinks the violator’s intent is to sell, they can be arrested. The ordinance won’t impact those already in jail.

Commissioner Tillman says they’re bypassing the committee process for the ordinance next Tuesday in pre-commission. They’re asking for the public to come and give input. They need five commissioners’ support in order for them to take a vote on the ordinance.

The meeting on May 7th starts at five p.m.