MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An empty historic building that sits at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Poplar Street is getting a new tenant.

First Primary Choice Care is moving from its current Walnut location to 400 Poplar Street.

- Advertisement -

The move gives the healthcare provider a bigger medical space, a pharmacy, dental and vision care.

First Choice Primary Care plans to be moved by the end of 2019.