Police: Off-duty Georgia deputy fatally shot by relative

PALMETTO, Ga. (AP) – Police in Georgia say an off-duty sheriff’s deputy has been shot and killed by a relative during an argument.

Palmetto police Chief Bobby Fronebarger tells news outlets that the 26-year-old Coweta County deputy was killed Tuesday night. Authorities didn’t immediately release the identities of the deputy or the suspect, who they say is being held at the county jail.

Police say the deputy had just started field training and was previously an officer at the jail. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on the case.