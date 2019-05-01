With Georgia’s Abrams out, former mayor announces Senate bid

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia Democrat and former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson says she’s officially running for the U.S. Senate in 2020, just one day after fellow Democrat Stacey Abrams announced she wouldn’t run.

Tomlinson announced her candidacy on Wednesday for the seat now held by incumbent Georgia Republican Sen. David Perdue, who in his first term has emerged as a close ally of President Donald Trump.

Tomlinson had previously signaled that she’d run only if Abrams, who grabbed national attention during her unsuccessful run for Georgia governor last year, was out.

In a statement accompanying her announcement, Tomlinson took aim at Republican leaders, saying she wants to see a government in Washington “without all the crazy and the mean.”