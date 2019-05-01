Rabbi Larry Schlesinger announces campaign launch for Macon-Bibb Mayor

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Rabbi Larry Schlesinger released his campaign announcement video on social media for the Macon-Bibb mayoral race.

In his video, he goes over his goals and vision for Macon-Bibb County.

He wants to bring the community together and make money for the county.

Schlesinger says that the community is ready for new leadership. He also feels that his current Macon-Bibb commissioner role gives him the necessary experience for mayor.

You can find his campaign video at http://larryformacon.com/.