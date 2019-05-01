Second arrest made in Perry murder case, investigation continues

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A second man is in custody in connection to a shooting death Sunday.

A Perry Police news release says Perry detectives, along with Houston County Sheriff’s Office deputies, arrested 24-year-old Delvin Devon Ross of Perry at his home around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

Ross in being held at the Houston County Detention Center, charged with murder in the death of Private Anahitdeep Singh Sanhu.

Officers got a call about shots fired at King Villas Apartments Sunday and found Sanhu on the ground with gunshot wounds.

He was taken the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Related Article: Teenagers charged with murder in two deadly shootings at Macon convenience stores

25-year-old Quavion Shaquill Rountree of Perry was arrested in Macon Monday.

Perry Police are still investigating and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Matt Cota at (478) 988-2848 or (478) 338-0254 or Captain Heath Dykes at (478) 988-2822 or (478) 338-0253.