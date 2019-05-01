Tropical influence brings storm chances to end the week

We had another warm, dry day across Middle Georgia, but these dry days will be coming to an end as early as tomorrow afternoon.

Tropical Influence



An area of low pressure near the Bahamas will move north, bringing heavy rain to parts of Florida and scattered storms to much of Middle and South Georgia. If you are heading to the Atlantic Coast Friday or Saturday expect the possibility of rip currents.

Friday



As the low pressure pushes north we will continue to see more widespread shower coverage, and the possibility of some strong storms. Widespread severe weather is not expected. We continue to see warm conditions through the weekend.

Extended Forecast



By Sunday a cold front moves through the area, bringing drier air to much of Middle Georgia. This drying out period will be short lived as more showers will be possible by next Wednesday.