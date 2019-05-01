Two organizations to host ‘Raise Your Voice’ event

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated, and Nexus Community Development Corporation are coming together in hopes to stop gun violence and push for gun reform.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated, and Nexus Community Development Corporation are coming together in hopes to stop gun violence and push for gun reform.

According to the “Every town research” website, guns are the second leading cause of death for kids and teens, and the first leading cause of death for the African American youth.

Because of those statistics, the two organizations are advocating for common sense gun reform.

Nexus Community Development Corporation President, LaQuonne Holden, says gun violence has been a problem in Macon for a long time.

“For us, we believe that partnering with other organizations to help change this issue starts with conversation dialogue and being aware,” said Holden.

Macon Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, Joan Whitehead, says “as an educator we recognize that children who are exposed to gun violence bring that trauma with them to school and having that trauma impacts a student’s ability to learn.”

Both organizations along with gun control advocates are hosting the ‘Raise Your Voice’ event Tuesday, to get Bibb County residents involved in the gun violence discussion in hopes for gun reform.

The event is at 3768 Eisenhower Parkway in Macon at 7 p.m.