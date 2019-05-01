Warm start to the month of May

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Warm air stays in plays over the next several days as humidity will be on the rise as well.

TODAY.

The Bermuda High out in the Atlantic Ocean is continuing to dominate our region, sending a south to southeasterly wind flow into Middle Georgia. That is bringing warmer and more moist air to our region. Afternoon high temperatures today will be back in the upper 80’s under a mostly sunny sky. More clouds will begin to roll in during the afternoon, but that will not inhibit temperatures from climbing above the normal temperature of 81° for this time of year. Overnight tonight we will see a mostly clear sky with temperatures in the low 60’s, but patchy dense fog will begin to build back in overnight.

TOMORROW.

Temperatures will continue to run above average ahead of several weather disturbances that will bring showers and thunderstorms to Middle Georgia beginning on Friday. High temperatures for Thursday will be in the middle to upper 80’s while overnight lows will fall into the middle 60’s.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

A slow moving cold front will continue to move towards Middle Georgia over the next several days, eventually making it through the area by Sunday. Before that, we will be dealing with waves of energy that will bring showers and a few rumbles of thunder to the Peach State beginning on Friday and continuing into the weekend. Severe weather is not in the forecast at this time.

